Joint Pain, Arthritis Pain Giving You A Hard Time? This Coriander Seeds Concoction Is All You Need!

Coriander seeds are versatile in nature. They can be used raw or they can be grinded to form a powder. Coriander seeds can be added to almost every Indian delicacy. They impart a deep flavour and texture to the food and also offer a variety of health benefits. The aromatic herb is full of fibre that can improve digest and regularise bowel movement. In a video shared recently on Instagram, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about the benefits of coriander seeds and how they be an effective home remedy for swelling, joint pain, arthritis pain and bloating to name a few.

Take one tbsp of coriander seeds and boil it in water for around five to six minutes. Simmer it till it reduces to half and have one or two cups of this concoction every day. This concoction can help in reducing pain and swelling, joint pain, and also works as a natural diuretic, informs Coutinho. A diuretic is something that helps kidneys to flush out toxins from the body. If you are kidney patient, do talk to your doctor before taking coriander seeds water. Coriander seeds in boiled water can be beneficial for people with high blood pressure as it can lower down blood pressure levels. Make sure you do it in a supervised way if you are taking medicines for hypertension. Coriander seeds water can help you get rid of excess water retention which includes waking up with a swollen face or swollen feet.

Coriander seeds water: Some points to note

Coutinho asserts that the you can get the benefits of coriander seeds water only when you are following a healthy lifestyle including regular exercise and a healthy diet. There are no shortcuts when it comes to achieving good health, he says.

Do not have coriander seeds water or concoction just before bedtime. It acts a natural diuretic and may make you visit the washroom at night, thus disturbing your sleep. To prevent this, you can preferably have a cup of this concoction in morning and the other in afternoon.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.