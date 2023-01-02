Struggling With Joint Pain This Winter? Follow This Anti-Inflammatory Plan

An anti-inflammatory diet can help you get rid of joint stiffness

When the mercury drops in the winter season, it results in a recurring health problem for some of us. Joint aches and pains during the cold weather can make even the easiest of tasks like sitting and bending the knee excruciating. As the problem is quite common, some tend to ignore it or wait for the weather to get warmer. But this wouldn't solve the problem and you may experience symptoms again in next winter. According to Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, joint pain occurs when the blood circulation gets slowed down and the pain sensitivity increases due to cold. This also leads to an uptick in patients with arthritis, which is an inflammatory condition. The doctor says that during this time not just the elderly but even middle-aged people begin complaining of inflammation in the joints.

To get rid of these aches and pains, the doctor suggests that while the medication is advised to treat the symptoms, one should also adopt an anti-inflammatory diet and lifestyle plan. Such a diet plan consists of good fats and excludes eliminating sugar and processed foods.

When it comes to oils, one should avoid consuming vegetable, processed, and seed oil and consider replacing them with avocado, ghee or coconut oil. The doctor also suggests taking supplements like curcumin while making sure to add black pepper which will help with the absorption of it. Other supplements or food that can prevent joint aches are omega-3, ginger, garlic, and ubiquinol.

Besides the food and supplements, one should prioritise proper hydration to make sure that the joints are provided with enough lubrication with good fats. These tips will help increase the mobility of the joints and decrease dependency on medication, says the doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.