Winter And Arthritis: Why Cold Weather Can Worsen Symptoms And How To Manage It

Useful Advice for Managing Arthritis in the Winter

During the cold winter months, people with arthritis may experience a flare-up in their symptoms. Their joint pain may worsen, or they may feel more rigid or uneasy. However, not everyone with arthritis experiences flare-ups. Some folks might not even notice the change. However, those whose symptoms worsen find it more difficult to address their condition. Even though the exact cause of these changes is still unknown, there are a number of theories and possible explanations that help to explain this phenomenon.

Why Does Winter Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

A change in the thickness of synovial fluid during cold weather is one of the main reasons why arthritis flares up in the winter. Synovial fluid acts as a lubricant to help joints move smoothly. The thickening of this fluid stiffens joints, causing pain and reducing jaw motion.

Cold weather also tends to discourage physical exercise. By causing muscular weakness and increased joint stiffness, many individuals with joint pain and stiffness limit or avoid frequent exercise or outdoor activities, which can worsen arthritis symptoms.

The natural wintertime decrease in sunlight may have an effect on the body's vitamin D levels. Low vitamin D can trigger immune system alterations that can lead to bodily aches, easy fatigue, and general discomfort, making it more difficult for certain people to cure their illness.

1. Remain Warm

Keeping your body warm is one of the simplest and most effective strategies to safeguard your joints. To stay warm and cozy, use electric blankets, room heaters, or warmers. You should also wear winter apparel, such as woollen garments and thermals. Joint stiffness can be avoided and discomfort can be lessened by warming them up.

2. Stay Hydrated

Drinking lots of water is essential to staying hydrated, even though cold weather may lessen your thirst. By keeping the joints well lubricated, drinking enough water reduces pain and stiffness.

3. Get Regular Exercise

If taking walks is too difficult due to the cold, consider engaging in gentle indoor exercises like yoga, stretching, and swimming (if accessible). Exercises help maintain muscle strength and joint mobility.

4. Manage Stress

Incorporate stress-reduction techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises into your daily routine because stress can make arthritis symptoms worse.

5. Get Enough Sleep

Sleeping 6 to 8 hours each night is essential for overall health and can reduce inflammatory responses that cause arthritis flare-ups.

6. Medical Management

Discuss any required dosage adjustments with your physician if you are dependent on anti-inflammatory medications. Effective medication management can help control symptoms and prevent unnecessary suffering throughout the winter months.

7. Vitamin D Levels Check

Make dietary changes or discuss supplementation with your physician to ensure that your vitamin D levels are sufficient.

Although winter can be difficult for those with arthritis, it doesn't have to be a time of increased pain and misery. By dressing warmly, leading an active lifestyle, managing your stress, and making little adjustments to your daily routine, you can mitigate the effects of winter on your arthritis symptoms.

(This article is authored by Dr Mallinath G, Consultant - Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.