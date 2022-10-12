World Arthritis Day 2022: Early Signs And Symptoms You Should Not Ignore

World Arthritis Day 2022: Pain and stiffness in joints are common symptoms of arthritis

World Arthritis Day: Arthritis is a painful condition which affects your one or more joints. It leads to joint pain and stiffness, which hamper day to day activities of the patient. When left untreated, arthritis can reduce one's range of motion and even make it difficult to sit up straight. Symptoms of this bone-related condition usually worsen with age. To create awareness about this serious health condition, World Arthritis Day is observed every year on October 12. This year the theme for the World Arthritis Day is 'It's in your hand, take action.' This theme aims to encourage people with arthritis, their families, caregivers and everyone else to take necessary actions that can improve arthritis patients' quality of life.

Understanding the early signs and symptoms of arthritis can help take crucial prevention actions on time. It will help individuals seek medical help before it's too late. On the occasion of World Arthritis Day 2022, let's explain the early symptoms of arthritis.

World Arthritis Day 2022: Know the early signs and symptoms

Arthritis affects one's joints, therefore, the initial symptoms affect the functioning of your joints. Some of these include:

1. Pain in joint

Medically known as arthralgia, pain in joints is the first sign of arthritis. The pain is usually a dull ache accompanied by a burning sensation. The pain increases when joints are used continuously.

2. Swelling and tenderness

When joints become painful due to arthritis, they may also swell up. Synovial fluid, a lubricant in the joints, is present in excess in arthritis patients. This results in joint inflammation.

These also restrict the movement of the patient.

3. Redness

Some patients may also notice redness around the joints.

4. Stiffness, especially in the morning

Many patients experience stiffness first thing in the morning. This stiffness and pain increase when it rains or if there is a change in humidity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.