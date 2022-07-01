Arthritis: Low-impact Activities If You Have Rheumatoid Arthritis

Isometric exercises such as planks can help strengthen joints and muscles

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that hinders the health and functionality of our joints and muscles. Having rheumatoid arthritis often causes pain, stiffness, and discomfort in the joints. These symptoms might reduce the movement of flexibility in the joints.

Besides your lifestyle and diet, exercising is one of the key ways through which you can reduce the pain and other symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. However, incorrect postures or high-impact exercises might worsen your arthritis. In this article, we discuss the various exercises that can help you reduce the symptoms without causing any harm.

Here are 5 exercises to help you reduce the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis:

Walking

Walking is one of the easiest ways to workout if you have rheumatoid arthritis. Walking helps better leg joints and also better blood circulation. It is also easy to follow and can be followed by almost everyone. This exercise is especially ideal for people of old age.

Yoga

Yoga is a slow-paced low-impact workout regime that has been proven to better elasticity in the joints and muscles. Yoga is a slow movement regime and can be modified according to one's convenience.

Stretching

Stretching is another low-impact eye-to-do exercise and can be performed at one's convenience. You can indulge in stretching even while you are at work as these can be performed by sitting in one spot and do not require any equipment.

Swimming & water aerobics

Water exercises are a great way to strengthen joints and can also help increase elasticity. These can also help you lose weight effortlessly as obesity might also be worsening your arthritis.

Modified exercises

As the name suggests, these exercises are the monied versions of more commonly known exercises such as squats, mountain climbers, etc. These can be practiced by reducing their intensity and impact.

Weight training

Weight training is another great way to workout if you have arthritis as it is low-intensity and low-impact. Weight training is also modifiable and hence we advise you to gradually increase the intensity and weight while training.

Hand exercises

As discussed in the beginning, arthritis hinders the health of our joints. Exercises like walking, stretching, etc. may not provide enough movement to the joints in your hands. Hence, incorporating some hand exercises can help you increase flexibility and reduce pain in your hand joints.

Isometric exercises

Isometric exercises refer to exercises that are performed by holding certain positions. As these exercises require no movement, it causes less impact on one's muscles and joints. Isometric exercises help strengthen one's joints and muscles.

In conclusion, a gradual increase in the intensity of your workout is the best way to draw out a workout routine if you have rheumatoid arthritis. As discussed above, rheumatoid arthritis alters and reduces the elasticity in joints, hence, necessary precautions should be taken. Along with this, we also encourage you to eat a well-balanced diet rich in protein, calcium, iron, vitamins, and so on to ensure your body receives the nutrients it requires to maintain the good health of your joints and muscles.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.