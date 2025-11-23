7 Full Body Workouts You Can Do Home Without Any Equipment

Home workouts have taken precedence and with temperatures dipping across the country, people prefer working out at home. It is always a common thought that working out at home won't yield the best results, however, that is not entirely true. You can get the best from your home workouts when you choose the right exercises. From cardio exercises to yoga asanas, there are several forms of physical exercises you can do at home that will yield the best results.

Also, if you want to perform full-body workouts at home, that too is possible. A full body workout at home without any equipment is a great way to boost health, build strength, and also burn calories using your own bodyweight. Read on to know about some of the best full body workouts that you can do at home without any equipment.

Full Body Workouts You Can Do Home

Squats

Squats are one of the most important exercises of any full body routine as they work your legs, glutes, and core. It also engages your back and shoulders. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, lower yourself like you're sitting in a chair, and return to standing. It helps to improve mobility, strength, and balance. There are different variations of squats like jump squats which can help to increase your heart rate, and also maximise your muscle engagement and endurance.

Push-Ups

Push-ups help your chest, shoulders, triceps and core. Begin in a plank, hands shoulder-width apart, and lower your chest until it's near the floor, pushing back up in one go. Even if you're a beginner, you can modify it with knee-down versions. Push-ups can be done in different ways; try decline or pike push-ups to shift focus toward shoulders and upper chest.

Lunges

Lunges target your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and even the core for stability. Step forward, lower your hips until your front thigh is parallel to the floor, then return. Reverse lunges and plyometric (jump) lunges can add difficulty. Alternating between the legs helps in balance and activates the muscles, making this a functional movement for everyday.

Plank

Holding a plank position benefits the abs, lower back, shoulders, and glutes. Start in a high plank with hands under shoulders, or drop to elbows for a forearm plank. Maintaining a straight line, brace your core and hold for 30 seconds or longer. Plank variations, such as side planks or plank shoulder taps, can help the oblique and shoulder.

Glute Bridge

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the ground, raise your hips by squeezing your glutes and lower the back down. The glute bridge is ideal for your posterior chain; glutes, hamstrings and lower back. It can also improve your hip mobility and protect against lower back strain.

Mountain Climbers

Start in a high plank, then draw alternating knees toward your chest quickly. This is a great way to boost your heart rate, build endurance, and also work the core. Mountain climbers combine aerobic training with muscle engagement for your arms, shoulders, and abs. Rapid movement means you get both cardio and toning benefits.

Burpees

Burpees combine a squat, push-up, and jump into one high-intensity movement. Stand, then drop into a squat, kick feet back to plank, do a push-up, and then jump up. By integrating multiple movement patterns, burpees challenge nearly every muscle group and your cardiovascular system. They're perfect for burning calories and boosting strength, making them great as HIIT and endurance exercises.

Tips for Effective Home Workouts

Ensure proper form: Quality over quantity is important to avoid injury and maximise gains. Keep a check on your posture, joint alignment, and movement in every exercise.

Focus on progression: Start with basic movements and gradually increase sets, repetitions, or advanced variations as you build strength and endurance.

Mix intensity: Use both slow and controlled moves for strength, and faster moves like jump squats or burpees for cardio.

Make it a circuit: Combine 6-8 exercises in a rotating sequence to keep heart rate up and target multiple muscle groups for a balanced workout.

These require no equipment and little space, making them accessible for anyone looking to improve fitness at home. These movements help build lean muscle, burn fat and improve overall functional strength.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.