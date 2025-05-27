Malaika Arora Kickstarts Her Week With Intense Full Body Workout

Malaika Arora is an inspiration to all when it comes to fitness. Hitting the gym regularly and giving fans the ultimate fitness goals seems to be a daily routine for the Bollywood diva. In her latest Instagram post, Malaika shared her full-body workout with her followers. The actress begins with a set of burpees, followed by the around-the-world kettlebell exercise. She then performs ballistic rows using a kettlebell and moves on to boxing punches. Malaika wraps up her workout routine with a set of standing oblique crunches.

In the caption, she wrote, "Burn fat, Build fire." Watch the full video here:

Malaika Arora is a dedicated fitness enthusiast. Last week, she took to Instagram to shed light on the benefits of practising Hatha Surya Namaskara, a powerful yoga sequence. Calling it a perfect full-body workout for those short on time, she recommended performing anywhere between 12 to 24 rounds.

In the clip, Malaika demonstrates the entire flow, which includes poses like Pranamasana (Prayer pose), Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms pose), Hastapadasana (Standing Forward Bend), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose), Dandasana (Stick pose), Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight Limbed pose), Bhujangasana (Cobra pose) and Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog).

She emphasizes the importance of synchronizing breath with movement, urging followers to inhale and exhale consciously throughout the sequence. Click here to read the full story.

Malaika Arora's fitness posts are enough to fuel anyone with energy. Her dedication to health and well-being shines through every workout she shares. From yoga to HIIT, she proves that consistency is the real key to staying fit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.