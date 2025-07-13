"Parents Shamed Her Over Shorts, Talking To Boys": Radhika Yadav's Friend

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old tennis player in Gurugram was allegedly shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav. Three days after the chilling murder, one of Radhika's friends shared an emotional video on social media and made some explosive claims.

Himaanshika Singh Rajput, a tennis player herself, accused Deepak of "controlling" every aspect of her life.

"My best friend Radhika was murdered by her own father. He shot her five times. Four bullets hit her. He'd made her life miserable for years with his controlling, constant criticism. In the end, he listened to so-called friends who were jealous of her success," Himaanshika wrote on social media, accompanied by a video.

According to Himanshika, Radhika's home environment was tightly controlled, with her parents allegedly shaming her for wearing short clothes.

"She worked so hard in her tennis career and even built her own academy. She was doing so well for herself. But they couldn't stand to see her independent. They shamed her for wearing shorts, for talking to boys, for living life on her own terms. She was rushed to the hospital, but she didn't make it," Himaanshi claimed.

Radhika was allegedly shot by Deepak at the family's residence in Gurugram's Sector 57. Police say five bullets were fired; four struck her -- three in the back and one in the shoulder. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died of her injuries. Her last rites were performed at the family's native village in Wazirabad on Friday.

"We started playing together in 2012 or 2013. We travelled together, played matches together. I never saw her talk to anyone outside her family. She was very reserved, mostly due to restrictions at home. She had to account for every move. Even on video calls, she had to show her parents who she was speaking to. I had to appear on camera to prove it was just me. She couldn't be late even if her tennis academy was only 50 meters away," Himaanshika said. "She loved making videos, taking photographs. But she gradually stopped. They didn't like her being independent."

As rumours circulated suggesting a communal motive behind the killing, Himaanshi categorically rejected the speculation. "People are talking about love jihad, but where is the evidence? She didn't speak to many people. She was isolated. Her home was not a place of freedom."

Police have since confirmed that they are not pursuing any communal or interfaith angles in their investigation.

Deepak was arrested and remanded to police custody before being sent to judicial custody. The weapon and remaining ammunition were recovered from the scene.

In a separate interview with reporters, Deepak's elder brother Vijay Yadav claimed the accused had confessed to the crime and expressed remorse. "He said he should be hanged. He realises his mistake. The whole family is in shock."

Police also confirmed that a WhatsApp conversation between Radhika and her coach, Ajay Yadav, had surfaced, in which she allegedly expressed a desire to leave home and possibly move abroad. "She was thinking of changing her career after a shoulder injury," said an Assistant Commissioner of Police. "She had discussed becoming a social-media influencer and later started coaching."

The same officer added, "She had assured her father she would not do anything that would bring shame to the family. But he remained deeply unhappy."