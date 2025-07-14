Radhika Yadav's Instagram Handle Emerges, Bio In Spanish Raises Question

An Instagram handle that apparently belonged to Radhika Yadav has now emerged, with the profile bio raising questions amid an investigation into the state-level tennis player's alleged murder by her father. "Todo pasa por algo," reads the bio in Spanish, which translates to "everything happens for a reason". The cryptic text raises curiosity over the circumstances that may have led her father, Deepak Yadav, to kill her.

The Instagram handle is private and has a total of six posts. It is followed by 69 people, including Himanshika Singh Rajput, a tennis player herself and a close friend of Radhika, who had accused her family of "controlling" every aspect of her life.

Ms Rajput had tagged the handle in one of her photos with her, which brought the account to light amid the investigation into her murder.

In an Instagram video yesterday, she claimed that despite doing well in her life, Radhika was shamed by her parents for wearing short clothes and talking to boys. "They couldn't stand to see her independent. They shamed her for wearing shorts, for talking to boys, for living life on her own terms. They didn't like her being independent," she claimed.

Radhika's family denied the allegations and said there were "no restrictions" on her and she freely travelled the world to play tennis. "If there had been restrictions, she would not have been able to leave home, train children. So, these things are totally wrong and baseless," one of her cousins said.

The police had later confirmed that Radhika had told her coach, Ajay Yadav, in one of their WhatsApp conversations that she wanted to leave her home and move abroad.

Radhika Yadav, 25, who ran a tennis academy after an injury, was shot dead at her home in Gurugram's Sector 57 on Thursday. Her post-mortem report suggests that she was hit by three bullets in the back and one in the shoulder. Deepak Yadav had later confessed to killing Radhika and was arrested.

Police had initially said that Deepak Yadav resorted to the crime out of taunts that he lived off her income, and that her tennis academy was a flashpoint between the two.

Radhika's uncle, Vijay Yadav, had later told reporters that Deepak had asked for stringent punishment and said he should be hanged for the crime. He had also claimed that she didn't run any academy and rather used to teach children in various places.