"Won't Keep A Single Rupee" Singer On Radhika Yadav's Music Video

Independent artiste Inaam Ul Haq, who featured in a music video with tennis player Radhika Yadav, today shared a post on Instagram about the backlash he has been receiving after her death. Ms Yadav was allegedly killed by her father, and as per one of the many theories around the motive of the murder, she was killed over the music video, 'Karwaan'. The claim was earlier rejected by Inaam, who said the 25-year-old told him that her father liked the music video.

Today, he shared that many people were saying that he is "gaining fame because of what happened to Radhika. That my song Karwaan is trending, and I'll earn from it."

The video went viral after Radhika Yadav's murder.

The singer said that he "will not keep a single rupee" from the money he would be earning from the song: "Whatever I receive from Karwaan - whether monthly royalties from or revenue, I won't keep a single rupee".

The video is by Inaam, produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and released under the LLF Records label a year ago.

He said every payment for the song will "go towards helping the poor, feeding the hungry, supporting the helpless, and doing something meaningful".

"If even one sincere prayer comes from someone I've helped, and it brings peace to her soul, that's more than enough for me. This isn't about numbers. Not about fame. Just a small gesture in someone's memory," he said.

"I've always worked with honesty and respect. I never wanted attention this way. And I never will. Rest in peace, Radhika. You'll always be remembered," he added.

Earlier, Inam-ul-Haq, had said that he had no connection to her murder and had not been in touch with her after the video shoot.

Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range by her father Deepak Yadav at the family's double-storey home at Sushant Lok area in Sector 57, Gurugram on July 10.

He reportedly confessed to the police that he shot her because he was often taunted for living off her income.