Want Abs Like Malaika Arora? Here's Her Quick Lower Core Workout You Can Try Today

Some people just live and breathe wellness, and Malaika Arora is definitely one of them. If there's anyone who turns working out into a lifestyle (not just a chore), it's her. Be it at dawn or dusk, gym or yoga mat, the woman never skips her sweat sessions—and lucky for us, she often takes her fans along for the ride on Instagram. In one of her recent posts, Malaika dropped a gem for those looking to fire up their lower abs.

No fancy gym machines, no hour-long commitment—just a no-nonsense move you can do anywhere. With a straight-to-the-point caption, she wrote: “Your core is your power center—train it like it matters." And her tip? Two sets of 30 leg lifts. That's it.

Watch the video here:

So, how do you actually do a leg lift? Let's break it down step by step, because form is everything—especially when it comes to your core.

First, lie flat on your back. Legs up toward the ceiling at a 90-degree angle. Can't keep them straight? Don't worry. Slightly bent knees are perfectly fine. Slide your hands underneath your hips—palms down. This gives your lower back a little shelf of support. Your back must stay glued to the floor. No gaps. No arches. That's the golden rule. Chin gently tucked or neck relaxed, whichever feels better—but don't strain it. Lower your legs slowly. Really slow. Stop a few inches above the ground (don't touch it!). Raise them back up using the strength of your core. Not momentum, not speed—just your muscles. Breathe in as you lower. Breathe out when you lift. Or find your own rhythm, but don't hold your breath. If your lower back starts lifting off the mat, you're going too low. Lift less next round. The goal is control, not speed. Why should you even care about leg raises? Because they work. Really well. They chip away at stubborn lower belly fat. They tone your legs and your abs. Your hamstrings, glutes and calves? All engaged. You're not just building abs—you're building leg strength too. And the best part? You can do these lying down. Even on your bed.

Plus, focusing on form helps sharpen your mental discipline.

In just a few reps, you'll feel your core wake up. And before long, you might even start to see the kind of definition that makes you feel stronger, not just look it. Malaika's choice of workout here is proof that simple doesn't mean easy. It just means effective. If you've been waiting for a sign to finally start working on your core, this is it.

Two sets. Thirty reps. No excuses.

