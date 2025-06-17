Malaika Arora Shows How To Get Apple Hips With Just One Exercise

Malaika Arora's fitness diaries are a mix of no-equipment HIIT workouts, yoga, Pilates and strength training. She frequently shares tips on how to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle. One thing about the 51-year-old is that she never skips the gym. It's time we follow her strict workout regimen for our holistic well-being and embrace the mantra: consistency over perfection. Now, Malaika Arora has dropped another video on Instagram, where she has shared an exercise to sculpt apple hips. For those trying to lose fat around the thighs, but by maintaining overall tone, must add this physical activity to their workout itinerary.

The exercise in question is known as the dumbbell squats — a compound powerhouse move that targets the hamstrings, glutes, quadriceps, and calves, all in one go. The clip shows Malaika Arora executing a set of squats with a pair of dumbbells in both hands. She recommends doing the exercise for 30 sets of 15. “Sculpted simplicity,” read her side note.

On another page of her fitness itinerary, Malaika Arora uploaded a video on Instagram where she highlighted exercise to sculpt your lower abs. The clip opens to Malaika lying on her back on the floor mat. She keeps her palms pinned to the ground and lifts both her legs in perfect synchronisation. Next, she brings her legs up and down repeatedly for some time before relaxing them. These are leg lifts we are talking about. Malaika advises that the exercise be performed two times for 30 sets. She captioned the post, “Your core is your power center—train it like it matters. Try it out.”

Previously, Malaika Arora also helped her fans with a full-body workout. It features a total of 5 exercises. It includes burpees, around the world, ballistic rows, boxing punches, and standing oblique crunches. The fitness expert also recommends carrying out each set for 45 seconds with a rest time of 30 seconds. Her side note read, “Burn fat. Build fire.”

So, take Malaika Arora's fitness cues and kick off your wellness journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.