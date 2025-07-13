Missing For 6 Days, Delhi University Student's Body Found In Yamuna River

A 19-year-old student of Delhi University who went missing six days ago has been found dead in the Yamuna River, the police said. The student, Sneha Debnath, was a resident of Tripura. Her family has identified her body, the police said.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

The young woman's family in Tripura had been searching for her frantically after she went missing six days ago. She had taken a cab to north Delhi's Signature Bridge on July 7.

The police said Sneha left a handwritten note, indicating an intent to die by suicide. She was not upset with her studies, police sources said, adding the reason for her distress was linked to her family.

During investigation, the police traced Sneha's movements through technical surveillance and confirmed her last known location as Signature Bridge.

Her body was found in the Yamuna River near a flyover in Geeta Colony, some 10 km downstream from the Signature Bridge in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila.

"The cab driver who dropped her at the site has corroborated the statement. Some eyewitnesses said they saw a girl standing on the bridge and later disappearing from the spot," the police said in a statement.

A search was launched with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police units. They combed through areas from north Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said Sneha sent emails and messages to her close friends in the early hours of July 7. Her friends told investigators she had been disturbed and emotionally distressed for the last few months.

Her family and some of her friends had expressed concerns about the surveillance infrastructure in the Signature Bridge area. They alleged none of the CCTV cameras on the Signature Bridge or near the structure were working at the time she went missing.