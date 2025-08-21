2 Bangladesh Border Guards Illegally Enter Tripura, 1 Detained

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday detained an armed Bangladeshi border guard who allegedly crossed into Indian territory through the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

According to BSF sources, the incident occurred in the afternoon at Kamthana village under Madhupur police station in Sepahijala district of Tripura. The apprehended trooper has been identified as Mohammad Miraj Islam, a jawan of the 60th battalion of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), posted at Madla in Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh.

Sources said Miraj, along with another BGB jawan, intruded nearly 100 metres inside Indian territory through border gate No. 136-137 and ventured into a tea garden. Alert BSF personnel noticed the movement and rushed to the spot, managing to capture Miraj, while the other intruder escaped back across the border.

At present, the detained BGB jawan is being interrogated at the Kamthana BSF camp. "He was armed and his intentions are being verified," the BSF official said.

Simultaneously, telephonic communication has already taken place between the commandants of BSF and BGB, and the matter is likely to be resolved through a flag meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The unusual breach has heightened security concerns along the sensitive Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, which is often vulnerable to smuggling and illegal crossings.