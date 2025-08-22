2 Neighbours Rape Woman In Moving Car In Tripura, Arrested

A woman was allegedly raped by two of her neighbours in a moving car in Tripura's Gomati district after visiting a temple, police said on Friday. The men were caught when the car was stopped at a checkpost.

"The woman and two neighbours went to the Tripureswari temple in Gomati district's Udaipur town on Thursday evening. After visiting the temple, the two men took her to Udaipur railway station in a car. On the way, Mithun and Bower raped her in the moving vehicle," said Nibha Sinha, officer-in-charge of the RK Pur women police station

Ms Sinha said the car was stopped at a checkpost while they were returning around 10 pm.

"The woman said she was raped by the two men. We then brought them to the police station for interrogation", she said.

Following a complaint from the victim's family on Friday, the men, identified as Mithun Debnath and Bower Debbarma - both of whom are 24 years old - have been arrested.

"A forensic team has checked the vehicle. The survivor was produced before a local court to register her statement as part of the investigation", she said.