Hatha Surya Namaskara: Malaika Arora Shares Guidance And Benefits

Malaika Arora is a devoted fitness enthusiast, and her perfect physique and glowing skin are ample proof of that. Although she is an expert in executing hardcore workouts, yoga holds a special place in her heart and for good reason. Incorporating asanas into your daily routine can offer a range of physical and mental benefits. It improves strength, flexibility and posture, enhances blood circulation and promotes better breathing.

In terms of mental well-being, yoga helps reduce stress and anxiety by calming the mind and improving concentration. In her latest Instagram post, Malaika Arora has shared the benefits of practising Hatha Surya Namaskara.

In the clip, Malaika Arora writes, “Want a full-body workout but short on time? Try this Hatha Surya Namaskara! And aim for 12-24 rounds, depending on your capacity.”

Now, let us look at the step-by-step yoga positions of Hatha Surya Namaskara:

Pranamasana, Hasta Uttanasana, Hastapadasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Dandasana, Ashtanga Namaskara, Bhujangasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Hastapadasana and Hasta Uttanasana.

Malaika Arora emphasizes the importance of paying attention to your breathing while performing Hatha Surya Namaskara. She urges her social media followers to inhale and exhale at regular intervals.

Benefits Of Hatha Surya Namaskara:

This workout will not only improve your flexibility and balance but also strengthen your core and overall physique. It balances your hormones and enhances cardiovascular health. Expect to witness a boost in your energy levels. Additionally, Hatha Surya Namaskara helps keep skin problems at bay, giving you glowing skin and aiding in weight management. It improves digestion and assists in detoxifying the body. What's more, like any other yoga practice, it promotes mindfulness and helps reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

Additional Tips:

Malaika Arora has shared some additional tips on how to perform Hatha Surya Namaskara. They are as follows:

1. Start slow and increase rounds as you progress.

2. Focus on proper technique and breathing.

3. Make it a part of your daily routine.

Earlier, Malaika Arora offered a detailed guide on how to execute Prithvi Namaskara (Earth Salutation). This workout weaves meditation, movement and breathing control. Read all about it here.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.