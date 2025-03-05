Prithvi Namaskara: How Malaika Arora's Yoga Routine Exercise Can Improve Overall Health

A healthy body equals a positive mind and a happier life. Reason? It impacts your mental and emotional health. For example, regular exercising releases “feel-good” hormones, also known as endorphins. They help reduce anxiety and stress. On the other hand, a proper diet supports brain function, enhancing your memory and focus. Don't know about you. But Malaika Arora believes in this philosophy. Her latest Instagram entry is a testament to the fact. On Monday (March 3), the actress shared a video where she was performing a yoga asana called Prithvi Namaskara (Earth Salutation). “Find your balance, both on and off the mat. Malaika's Monday Reminder, Yoga practice, Prithvi Namaskara,” read the side note.

What Is Prithvi Namaskara

Prithvi Namaskara is an essential part of Dru Yoga, which weaves breathing control, meditation and flowing movements. It helps in striking the right balance and caters to our overall wellness journey. Prithvi Namaskara or Earth Salute is a type of warm-up that prepares your body for intense workouts.

In the clip, Malaika Arora can be seen clasping her hands in front and executing a squat on a mat. Next, she leans forward with both palms placed on the ground. She slowly lifts one leg, brings it down and lifts the other. Malaika repeats the process for a few steps before returning to her original squat position.

In the next step, Malaika lies on her back and touches her toes. In well-synchronised motions, she goes on to stretch her leg muscles. In the final round, Malaika comes back to a squat. And that's all about it. You have performed an Earth Salute.

To add a challenging twist, you can incorporate variations to Prithvi Namaskara. They are Tadasana (Mountain pose), Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose), Viparita Virabhadrasana (Reverse Warrior Pose), Baddha Virabhadrasana (Humble Warrior Pose), Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose), and Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend).

Yoga is not just a physical exercise, it is a holistic approach that promotes strength, flexibility, posture, curbs negativity and infuses mindfulness boosting overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.