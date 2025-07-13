BJP Leader Shot Dead In Patna, Week After Businessman Gopal Khemka's Murder

A week after prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his Patna home, the Bihar capital has reported another chilling murder, this time of a BJP leader. Two men on a bike shot BJP leader Surendra Kewat dead in Sheikpura and sped away. The 52-year-old suffered four bullet injuries in the attack. He was rushed to the AIIMS in Patna, where he died during treatment.

MLA Gopal Ravidas and former Minister Shyam Rajak reached the hospital and met Mr Kewat's family members and asked the hospital administration to ensure the swift completion of formalities. Police have started their investigation into the murder and forensic teams have been called in. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused.

"Surendra was working in the fields when unidentified men shot him dead. He was rushed to AIIMS, but he died during treatment. We have recorded statements of his relatives and action is being taken," police officer Kanhaiya Singh said.

Surendra Kewat has earlier served as a BJP Kisan Morcha leader and his shocking murder has sparked panic in the area, especially because it comes days after businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead.

The BJP leader's murder comes as another challenge for the Nitish Kumar government in the election year as it struggles to counter the Opposition's narrative on Bihar's law and order situation.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, targeted the state government with a post on X. "And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?"

"Everyone knows about the CM's health, but what are the two useless BJP deputy chief ministers doing?" he asked.

The RJD-Congress alliance has been trying to corner the BJP-JDU combine on the law and order issue ahead of the polls, and these political attacks have intensified in the aftermath of the Gopal Khemka murder right outside his Patna home. Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had said the BJP and the Nitish Kumar government collaborated to make India's crime capital. "Bihar is today living in the shadow of loot, bullets and murder. Crime has become the new normal and the government has completely failed," he said in a post on X.

"Bihar's brothers and sisters, this injustice cannot be tolerated anymore. The government that cannot protect your children cannot take responsibility for your future. Every murder, loot and bullet is a cry for change. It is time for a new Bihar where progress, and not fear, resides. This is not an election just to change the government, but to save Bihar," he said.

Hitting back, Union Minister and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has accused the RJD of backing criminals to malign the state government. "Criminals are no longer entertained in Bihar Chief Minister's residence. They are gunned down. Those raising questions on law and order should understand this," he said.