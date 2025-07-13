"People Living In Fear": Ex Minister's Friendly Fire Over Bihar Murders

A day after BJP ally Chirag Paswan targeted the Nitish Kumar government over the string of murders in Bihar, the JDU-BJP ruling alliance and Bihar police have drawn friendly fire from senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav.

Speaking to the media after a BJP leader was shot dead in Patna last night, Mr Yadav said the frequent incidents of murder are a cause for concern. Flagging police response to the crimes, he said people "are living in fear" and it is the administration's responsibility to prevent the recurrence of such crimes.

BJP leader Surendra Kewat, 52, was working in his field when two bike-borne men shot him last evening. He died during treatment. The murder comes a week after prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his Patna home. The incidents of murder have prompted the Opposition -- and some allies too -- to target the Nitish Kumar government ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year.

Ram Kripal Yadav, once a trusted aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, switched to the BJP in 2014. He served as a Union Minister between 2014 and 2019. He lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Patliputra seat to Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti.

In his remarks to the media, Mr Yadav said Surendra Kewat was a devoted BJP worker. "This is a very unfortunate incident. Murders are happening frequently in Patna and this is a matter of concern. I demand that the criminals be arrested immediately. The family members said police reached the spot two hours after the incident. This is a question mark. If police are not swift, how will criminals be arrested?" he asked. He also demanded compensation for the family.

Referring to the murders of businessmen Ramakant Yadav and Gopal Khemka, he said, "People are living in fear. They don't feel safe. It is the administration's responsibility to give security to people."

Asked about Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's allegation that the Opposition RJD was behind the crime surge, Mr Yadav said this must be investigated.

The former Union Minister was also asked about BJP ally Chirag Paswan's attack on the Nitish Kumar government. "He is upset. Incidents are happening frequently. A politician is also a human being. Yes, we are with political parties and have responsibilities, but we cannot hide the truth. Innocents and businessmen are being murdered. If a politician is worried, it's legit. The government is ours, but what are the officials doing?" he said.

Earlier, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan targeted Bihar police in a post on X. "How many more murders will Biharis face now? It is beyond understanding what the responsibility of the Bihar Police is," he said.

The remarks are being seen as signs of unease within the ruling alliance as it preps for the upcoming election. It can also be seen as LJP (Ram Vilas) posturing before seat-sharing talks to pressure its bigger partners, BJP and JDU, for a good deal in the negotiations. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Chirag Paswan clocked a 100 per cent strike rate, winning all five seats his party contested.