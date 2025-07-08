Accused In Bihar Businessman Gopal Khemka's Murder Case Killed In Encounter

An accused in the murder of Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead in a police encounter last night. Vikas allegedly accompanied the shooter, Umesh, when he shot Mr Khemka dead right outside the gates of his Patna residence. He was killed in an encounter with police in the Bihar capital's Malsalami area. Earlier, cops arrested Umesh, the main shooter accused of murdering the businessman.

A prominent businessman, Mr Khemka was killed late on Friday night. He was in his car right outside the gates of his home when a shooter approached the vehicle, opened fire and fled the spot. Mr Khemka owned Magadh Hospital and several petrol pumps. His son was murdered in Hajipur seven years ago over a land dispute.

Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the businessman's murder so far. Besides Umesh, cops have detained a person suspected of hiring the shooter for the contract killing. "Both persons have been held in Patna by a joint team of the Special Task Force and the Patna Police. The investigation is in progress. We will be able to divulge more details in due course," a senior police officer said last night.

The high-profile murder case put the Nitish Kumar government in a spot at a time when the ruling coalition of JDU and BJP is prepping for the Assembly polls. The Opposition, the RJD and the Congress, are now targeting the state government over Bihar's law and order situation.

The Chief Minister met top officials after the shocking murder and asked them to complete the probe into the businessman's murder at the earliest. He stressed that the rule of law is the government's top priority and warned cops of strict action if there is any negligence.