Businessman Arrested In Gopal Khemka Case Had Threatened Him, Pointed Gun

Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka, who was shot dead outside his home in Patna Friday, had an altercation with another businessman, Ashok Sahu, and the latter had threatened him and even trained a gun at him during the brawl, police have found.

Ashok Sahu, a resident of Nalanda, has now been arrested for allegedly hiring contract killers to bump off Mr Khemka.

According to sources in the police, Mr Khemka and Ashok Sahu had at least two altercations, including one over the election of the Bankipore Club in Patna last year. On one occasion, Ashok Sahu snatched a guard's gun and pointed it at Mr Khemka. He also threatened to teach him a lesson. Other members of the club had intervened and ended the face-off.

Ashok Sahu, it is alleged, paid about Rs 10 lakh to killers to murder Mr Khemka. Late on Friday night, when Mr Khemka was in his car right outside the gate of his residence, a man approached his car, shot him dead and fled the spot.

Police have arrested Umesh, the alleged shooter. Another accused, Vikas, who allegedly accompanied Umesh, was shot dead in an encounter.

Mr Khemka owned Magadh Hospital and several petrol pumps. His son was murdered in Hajipur seven years ago over a land dispute.

The high-profile murder case has put the Nitish Kumar government in a spot at a time when the ruling coalition of JDU and BJP is prepping for the Assembly polls. The Opposition, the RJD and the Congress, are now targeting the state government over Bihar's law and order situation.

The Chief Minister met top officials after the shocking murder and asked them to complete the probe into the businessman's murder at the earliest. He stressed that the rule of law is the government's top priority and warned cops of strict action if there is any negligence.