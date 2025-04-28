Health Benefits Of Adding Lunges To Your Workout Routine

Lunges are a type of bodyweight exercise that targets the lower body muscles, particularly the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. A basic lunge involves stepping forward with one leg, lowering the hips until both knees are bent at about a 90-degree angle, and then returning to the starting position. Lunges are indeed healthy and are considered a functional movement meaning they mimic everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs, or bending. In this article, we share the many benefits of adding lunges to your workout routine.

9 Ways adding lunges to your workout routine can be good for health

1. Strengthens major lower body muscles

Lunges work multiple lower-body muscles at once, especially the glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, and calves. This helps build muscle strength, tone legs, and improve muscular endurance. Strong lower body muscles support day-to-day movements and reduce the risk of strain or injury in the legs and hips.

2. Improves balance and stability

Since lunges require you to stabilise yourself on one leg at a time, they challenge and improve balance. This kind of unilateral movement strengthens stabiliser muscles in the hips and core, helping prevent falls and enhancing coordination especially important as we age.

3. Boosts core strength

Lunges demand engagement from the core muscles (abs, obliques, and lower back) to maintain posture and balance. Over time, regularly doing lunges can lead to better core strength, which improves posture, reduces lower back pain, and supports other movements like running or lifting.

4. Enhances flexibility and hip mobility

When done with a full range of motion, lunges stretch the hip flexors, especially in the leg that's extended behind. Many people suffer from tight hips due to prolonged sitting, and lunges help open up this area, enhancing flexibility and reducing stiffness.

5. Supports functional fitness

Lunges mimic real-life movements like walking, climbing stairs, or bending to pick something up. By training your muscles in these movement patterns, lunges improve your ability to perform daily activities with more ease and less risk of injury.

6. Aids in weight management

Because lunges are a compound movement (working multiple muscles at once), they burn more calories than isolated exercises. Doing lunges regularly as part of a circuit or strength routine can contribute to fat loss and overall weight management.

7. Improves symmetry and corrects muscle imbalances

Unlike exercises like squats that use both legs simultaneously, lunges isolate each leg. This helps identify and correct strength or flexibility imbalances between the left and right sides, leading to a more balanced and injury-resistant body.

8. Builds joint strength and protects knees

When performed correctly, lunges strengthen the muscles around the knee joint, such as the quadriceps and hamstrings. This can improve joint stability and reduce stress on the knees, potentially preventing injuries or managing conditions like arthritis.

9. Increases cardiovascular endurance

Dynamic lunge variations like walking lunges or jumping lunges raise the heart rate, especially when done in succession. Incorporating these into your routine helps improve cardiovascular endurance while still building strength, offering a two-in-one fitness benefit.

Add lunges to your workout to achieve these amazing health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.