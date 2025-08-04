Not Just Obesity And Heart Disease, Processed Foods Might Also Cause Lung Cancer, Study Finds

Studies have already established that processed food leads to several chronic health conditions, including obesity, heart disease and diabetes. Now, a group of scientists have found that people who consume high amounts of processed foods face increased risks of developing lung cancer.

The large-scale study, published in the medical journal Thorax, analysed diet patterns of over 100,000 individuals and tracked them for an average of 12 years.

The study found a 41 per cent higher risk of developing lung cancer among individuals who consumed the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods. The association persisted even after accounting for smoking habits and overall diet quality.

According to the scientists, these ultra-processed foods promote systemic inflammation, creating an environment conducive to tumour growth.

They negatively alter the gut microbiome, weakening the immune system. Formed by high sugar content, the ultra-processed foods contribute to oxidative stress and inflammation. These foods are also typically low in essential nutrients, which are vital for immune function and DNA repair.

In the study, the researchers included packaged snacks, instant noodles, sweetened beverages, processed meats, frozen meals, and more.

Notably, BMJ Group, which is the publisher of the British Medical Journal, noted that as this is an observational study. It said, "No firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect."

"In addition, dietary information was collected only once, so we couldn't account for changes over time, and the number of cancer diagnoses was small."

How Occupational Exposure And Genetics Cause Lung Cancer

Experts have issued a warning as lung cancer is no longer a smoker's disease only; it can impact almost everyone. Smoking remains the major cause globally, as a concerning number of patients diagnosed today have never smoked a cigarette. But several other factors may also lead to this disease.

Individuals working in construction, mining, textile manufacturing and transportation are often exposed to asbestos, silica dust, coal tar, arsenic, and diesel exhaust, all classified as Group 1 carcinogens (IARC - International Agency for Research on Cancer).

"Occupational exposures often do not require decades of exposures to have an effect, and even medium duration of exposures without proper safety equipment can result in lung cancer," Dr Srivatsa Lokeshwaran, Lead Consultant and Head of Department - Interventional Pulmonology and Lung Transplant, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, told NDTV.

Genetic abnormalities and family history comprise a significant factor in the development of non-smoking lung cancer.

"The identified mutations (primarily EGFR, or epidermal growth factor receptor mutations) being relatively prevalent in Indian and East Asian women without a smoking history, have demonstrated deleterious cellular transformation that causes lung cells to grow uncontrollably without other clinical factors indicating lung cancer risk," Dr Lokeshwaran added.