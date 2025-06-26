Heart Health: Best Non Dairy Milks For Better Cardiovascular Health

While regular milk is a rich source of calcium, protein, and vitamin D, some people may find it problematic due to its saturated fat content, lactose, or hormones used in dairy production. For individuals with lactose intolerance or those trying to reduce saturated fat intake, regular milk might contribute to digestive discomfort or raise cholesterol levels, both of which can negatively impact heart health. In contrast, certain non-dairy milks like almond, oat, or flax milk are low in saturated fat and fortified with heart-friendly nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and plant sterols. In this article, we share a list of non dairy milks you can add to your diet for better heart health.

8 Best non-dairy milks for better cardiovascular health

1. Almond milk

Almond milk is naturally low in calories and contains no saturated fat or cholesterol, making it heart-friendly. It's also rich in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress—both of which can harm heart tissues. Choose unsweetened versions to avoid added sugars.

2. Oat milk

Oat milk is an excellent source of beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre known for lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Its creamy texture and mild flavour make it a great alternative to dairy. Fortified oat milk also contains essential vitamins like B12 and D, supporting overall heart health.

3. Flax milk

Flax milk is made from flax seeds, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids—particularly ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), known to support heart health by reducing inflammation and lowering blood pressure. Flax milk is also low in calories and cholesterol-free.

4. Soy milk

Rich in plant-based protein and isoflavones, soy milk has been shown in studies to help lower LDL cholesterol and improve arterial health. It's also high in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure, making it a great dairy-free option for heart-conscious individuals.

5. Hemp milk

Hemp milk is packed with heart-healthy omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in a favourable ratio. It contains arginine, an amino acid that supports blood vessel health and circulation. It's also free from allergens like soy or nuts, making it a safe choice for many.

6. Macadamia milk

Although lesser known, macadamia milk is rich in monounsaturated fats, the same kind found in olive oil—that are beneficial for heart health. These healthy fats can help lower LDL cholesterol and increase HDL (good) cholesterol when part of a healthy diet.

7. Cashew milk

Cashew milk is low in cholesterol and saturated fat. It provides heart-supportive magnesium and potassium, minerals that help maintain healthy blood pressure and support smooth heart rhythms. Its creamy texture makes it a popular choice for smoothies and coffee.

8. Coconut milk

While coconut milk does contain saturated fat, it's made up of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are metabolised differently and may not have the same cholesterol-raising effects. When consumed in moderation and unsweetened, it can be part of a heart-healthy diet, especially when alternated with other low-fat plant-based milks.

These alternatives can support better cardiovascular health when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.