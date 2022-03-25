Looking For Non-Dairy Calcium-Rich Foods? Take A Look At These 5 Sources

Soybeans are a popular alternative among vegans and vegetarians and a good source of calcium

Calcium makes for an important element required by the body to grow in a holistic manner. It is believed that some dairy products like milk and yogurt are rich sources of calcium. However, this could be challenging for vegans or those who don't consume dairy products. So, are there any alternatives? of course, there are. A health page on Instagram under the title "Nutrition by Lovneet" has shared a post on five non-dairy food items that are loaded with calcium and can fulfill your need for the same. The caption stated, "Getting enough calcium in your diet is essential for good health. It helps keep your bones and teeth healthy and it's also important for nerve and muscle activity in your body."

Here are the five non-dairy food items to help you with the calcium intake in your body:

1) Amaranth and Ragi

Healthy and gluten-free cereals like amaranth and ragi are packed with numerous vital minerals including calcium. So, include them in your diet and enjoy.

2) Chana

It is said that about 100 gm of this legume has 150 mg of calcium. Chana is also one of the best sources of vegan protein. It is loaded with iron, copper, folate, and phosphorus. You can prepare various dishes with chana and treat yourself.

3) Okra

Okra is a significant source of fibre, magnesium, folates & vitamin B6. About 100 gm of okra contains 86 mg of calcium. Broccoli and other leafy vegetables also carry calcium.

4) Soyabeans and its products

Soybeans are a popular alternative among vegans and vegetarians. A 100 gram of soybeans provides 239 mg of dietary calcium. Soybeans also have iron and protein content. Edamame and soy-based products like Tofu, Soy milk, Soy nuggets are also good sources of calcium.

5) Sesame seeds

We all know that sesame seeds are beneficial for the body in many ways. They contain magnesium, iron, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium. About 100 grams of sesame seeds contain almost 100% of the daily value of calcium required by an Indian adult. You can consume sesame seeds by dry roasting and sprinkling them over foods or as Tahini paste. As the fat content is high, just have up to 2-3 teaspoons in a day.

Important note: The body needs vitamin D to regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate. So, it is important to keep a check on Vitamin D levels as well to maintain the amount of calcium in your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.