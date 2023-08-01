Lactose Intolerant? Add These Non-Dairy Calcium-Rich Foods To Your Diet For Good Health

A variety of green leafy vegetables are rich in calcium

Lactose, the sugar in milk, cannot be fully absorbed by those who have lactose intolerance. They have diarrhoea, gas, and bloating as a result of consuming dairy products. Although the illness, which is also known as lactose malabsorption, is typically not harmful, some people may experience uncomfortable symptoms.

Lactose intolerance is typically caused by insufficient amounts of the enzyme lactase, which is produced in the small intestine. To avoid symptoms of lactose intolerance, one might have to avoid dairy products. Avoiding dairy products such as milk, cheese (paneer), curd, etc. can help manage lactose intolerance.

Avoiding dairy products can decrease one's intake of calcium significantly. To make sure you consume a diet rich in all nutrients, it is essential to consume nutrient-dense foods. Keep reading as we list non-dairy calcium rich foods you can add to your diet as a substitute to maintain good calcium intake.

8 Non-dairy calcium rich foods you should eat regularly:

1. Sardines

Sardines are an excellent source of calcium, as well as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. They provide around 35% of the recommended daily intake of calcium.

2. Tofu

Tofu, made from soybeans, is a good plant-based source of calcium. Tofu is also abundant in various other nutrients and is a great addition to the diet for plant-based dieters. Tofu like paneer is very versatile and can be added to daily diet by trying different recipes.

3. Almonds

Almonds are not only rich in healthy fats but also contain a decent amount of calcium. However, they are also high in calories and should be consumed in a limit.

4. Chia seeds

These tiny seeds are packed with calcium, as well as fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. Chia seeds is among the most popular superfoods for a reason. This nutrient-dense food can be a great addition to your daily diet.

5. Kale

Kale is a leafy green vegetable that is not only low in calories but also a great source of calcium. One cup of cooked kale can provide around 20% of the recommended daily intake of calcium. You can add kale to your salads.

6. White beans

White beans, such as navy or cannellini beans, are not only rich in protein and fibre but also contain a good amount of calcium. White beans are also extremely versatile and can be prepared into a variety of ways.

7. Oranges

Oranges are not typically known for their calcium content, but they are a surprising source. Oranges are also a hydrating fruit perfect for winters as many of us often reduce our water intake.

8. Broccoli

This cruciferous vegetable is not only packed with vitamins and fibre but also a good source of calcium. Broccoli is also low in calories making it a great addition to your daily diet. You can also season them is different spices and make it even more exciting when trying to consume it regularly.

Remember that the recommended daily intake of calcium varies depending on age and sex, so it's always important to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised recommendations.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.