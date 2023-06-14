Are You Consuming Enough Calcium? Add These Foods To Your Diet For Healthy Bones And Teeth

Chia seeds are a good source of calcium

Calcium is an essential mineral that becomes a part of everyone's diet since childhood. Adequate calcium intake is associated with healthy bones and teeth. However, it plays a crucial role in several physiological functions. Calcium also supports muscle contraction and relaxation. Other than these calcium ensures proper nerve function and better bone density. The daily requirement for calcium is not the same for every individual. Factors including age, gender, medical condition and current bone health can help determine your daily calcium intake. Therefore, it is best to consult an expert to understand the exact quantity of calcium you require in a day.

Not many are aware of the various sources of calcium other than milk and rest of the dairy products. However, there are foods that contain more calcium than milk and can help meet your daily requirements. Let's take a look at these calcium sources.

Food sources of calcium you must know

1. Sesame seeds

Around one tablespoon of sesame seeds contain 88 mg of calcium. These seeds are also a good source of magnesium, iron, zinc, phosphorous, vitamin B and many more. You can add sesame seeds to your diet in several ways. Simply, sprinkle them to your salad, bread and other foods.

2. Almonds

Eating 5-6 almonds a day can boost your health in several ways. It is not just good for the heart but your bones and muscles too. Almonds can provide you with enough calcium, vitamin E, protein, magnesium, manganese,

3. Spinach

Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens. It is an excellent source of iron, fibre calcium, folic acid and much more. Adding spinach to your diet can help improve eyesight, reduce oxidative stress and control blood pressure numbers.

4. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are highly nutritious. These seeds are perfect for weight loss as they are loaded with protein and fibre.

Chia seeds can add a good amount of calcium to your diet.

5. Figs

Figs can help you prevent multiple health issues. Adding figs to your diet can help prevent constipation and high blood pressure.

Figs contain some of the essential nutrients including fibre, calcium, potassium, vitamin B6 and more.

Adding calcium-rich foods to your diet is not enough. For better absorption of calcium in the body, you must consume enough vitamin D. And sunlight is the best source of vitamin D.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.