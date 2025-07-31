This Celebrity Fitness Instructor's 4-Move Dumbbell Routine Is Perfect For Home Workouts

Sometimes, we just do not have time to hit the gym. But that does not mean fitness has to take a backseat. Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, shared a quick and effective workout for those busy days — and all you need is a pair of dumbbells.
In a video shared on Instagram on July 29, Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrated a 4-step dumbbell routine that targets your shoulders from every angle: front, side and back. It is perfect for doing at home, especially if you are short on time or equipment.
Here's the full routine:
- DB Front Raise: This move works the front part of your shoulders. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and lift your arms straight in front of you until they are at shoulder height.
- DB Lateral Raise: Next, target the sides of your shoulders. Raise your arms out to the sides, forming a “T” shape. Go slowly and controlled.
- DB Overhead Press: Bring the dumbbells up to shoulder level, then push them overhead. This strengthens your full shoulder and arm muscles.
- DB Rear Delt Flye: Bend slightly forward and raise your arms out to the side, squeezing your upper back. This hits the often-neglected rear delts.
In the video, she advised doing 10 repetitions x 3 sets of each exercise using 2 to 5 kg dumbbells.
Watch the video here:
Yasmin Karachiwala is known for regularly sharing tips and routines that are both practical and inspiring for her Instagram followers. And if you are looking to pair your workout with a healthy snack, she has you covered.
On July 27, Yasmin shared her guilt-free nacho recipe, made with sweet potatoes, black beans, and cottage cheese. “Healthy Nacho Cravings = SOLVED,” she wrote in the caption, along with ingredients and how to prepare it.
Take a look at the video here:
Yasmin Karachiwala's nachos are not only tasty but also packed with nutrients: fibre-rich sweet potatoes, protein-filled black beans, and calcium-boosting cottage cheese.
A perfect way to stay on track with your fitness goals without giving up on flavour.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
