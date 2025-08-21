Delhi Gets New Police Commissioner A Day After Attack On Chief Minister

A day after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man during a public meeting at her residence, Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh has been replaced by 1992 batch officer Satish Golcha.

SBK Singh, the Director General of Home Guards, had been given additional charge as the Delhi Commissioner and had assumed office only on August 1. Mr Singh is a 1988 batch IPS officer from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre.

Mr Golcha, a 1992 batch IPS officer, also from the AGMUT cadre, has served in various capacities in the Delhi Police, including Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order & Intelligence).

He was the Special Commissioner of Police during the North East Delhi riots in 2020 and was appointed Director General (Prisons) in April last year.

In a major security breach, Chief Minister Gupta was slapped and her hair was pulled during a 'Jan Sunwai' at her residence in Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday. CCTV footage showed that the attacker, Rajesh Sakariya, who is originally from Gujarat, had also carried out a recce of the residence.

After the attack, questions had been raised about the security provided to the chief minister by the Delhi Police and sources had said major changes will be made.

Sakariya's mother, Bhanu, told reporters he was upset over the Supreme Court's ruling to move all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters. "My son loves dogs. He was angry after the Supreme Court's order against stray dogs. And left for Delhi soon after. We don't know anything else," she said.

Sakariya has been charged under various offences, including attempt to murder.

Ms Gupta, who had sustained injuries to her hand, shoulder and head, met BJP MPs at her residence in Civil Lines on Sunday.

In a post on X after the attack, Ms Gupta had said such incidents could not break her resolve to serve the public.

"Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but I am feeling better now. I request all my well-wishers to please not bother to meet me. I will be seen working among you very soon. Such attacks can never break my spirit and resolve to serve the public," she wrote.

"Now I will be among you with more energy and dedication than ever before. Jan Sunwai and resolving public problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support is my biggest strength," she added.