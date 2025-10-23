Luke Coutinho Suggests 1-Minute Tennis Ball Exercise For Relief From Lower Back Pain

Are you suffering from lower back pain? Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says, "Lower back pain isn't always about the spine." In a video posted on Instagram, he explains the root cause of lower back pain and suggests a simple technique to cure it. "Sometimes, the tension starts from your feet. Every step you take creates micro-impact through your fascia (the connective tissue linking your feet, calves, hamstrings, and lower back). When this fascia tightens or becomes inflamed, it can pull on your lower back, creating stiffness, discomfort, or even chronic pain over time," read his caption.

According to Luke, here's what's actually happening, and what you can do beyond temporary relief:

Highlighting the importance of Fascia & Trigger points, he states, "The soles of your feet contain thousands of nerve endings and fascia lines that connect to your lower body. When these get tight, they send compensatory tension up the kinetic chain, straining your hips and back." He further reveals how "Foot Mobility = Back Freedom", mentioning, "Releasing tension from the plantar fascia improves circulation, balance, and muscle activation, which helps align your posture and decompress your lumbar area naturally."

In the video, Luke then unveils one of his favourite exercises as a cure for lower back pain. He shares, "I carry this hot tennis ball with me wherever I go," adding how to ace this exercise, "You put the tennis ball under your foot, and all you do is roll it. You control the pressure, okay? You'll find some parts of it, as you move it towards the side of your feet, are really painful, and some are not. But the more you do this, it just relieves that tension off your lower back."

The life coach then suggests everyone to carry this ball to the office, and practise the simple exercise for five to ten seconds, and even for a minute if possible. According to him, "The longer you do it, you'll find the little pains that you have," vanishing. "Just keep rolling it over like a foam roller. So it's such a simple, beautiful way for you to relieve lower back tension, and like I said, this is something that senior citizens can do, young kids, teenagers, all you need is a tennis ball, but again, if you have consistent lower back pain, always keep your doctor in the loop," he mentions.

Luke also suggests other complementary practices, such as:

-Stretch your calves and hamstrings post-rolling- it enhances the release effect.

-Hydrate well, as dehydration thickens fascia and worsens stiffness.

-Walk barefoot on natural surfaces (grass, sand, soil) when possible to improve proprioception and muscle tone.

-Avoid rigid footwear that restricts ankle and arch mobility.

The video was accompanied by some important disclaimers, which are:

-Avoid this technique if you have diabetic neuropathy, foot ulcers, fractures, open wounds, or severe plantar fasciitis.

-If pain radiates, tingles, or persists, consult a physiotherapist or orthopaedic specialist immediately.

-Always roll gently- this is not meant to bruise or cause sharp pain.

Take a look at the video here:

In the concluding part, the lifestyle coach writes, "A few mindful minutes of release can make hours of sitting, walking, or standing pain-free."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.