7 Yoga Asanas That Can Help Relieve Your Lower Back Pain

Lower back pain is something that is suffered by numerous people across the globe. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the condition affected 619 million people globally in 2020. It also states that the cases will increase to 843 million cases by 2050, largely due to population expansion and ageing. Lower back pain (LBP) is also the leading cause of disability across the world. People of any age can experience lower back pain, and it is seen more in women.

The prevalence of lower back pain increases with age up to 80 years, while the highest number of LBP cases occurs at the age of 50-55 years. One of the ways to manage lower back pain is exercising regularly as doing so can help reduce the pain. There are certain yoga asanas which target the lower back muscles and help reduce the stiffness and muscle tension, which eventually helps lower the pain.

Yoga Asanas To Relieve Lower Back Pain

Here are some yoga asanas that can help relieve lower back pain.

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

This is a gentle flow between arching and rounding the back, while you're on your hands and knees. It helps to increase spinal flexibility and warms up the muscles. Arching helps create extension that reduces compression in the lower back, while rounding helps to stretch the back muscles to release tension. When it's coordinated with your breath, it helps improve spinal mobility and reduces stiffness.

Photo Credit: ians

Child's Pose (Balasana)

This is a resting forward bend where you sit back on your heels and stretch your arms forward or beside you, lengthening the spine. This pose gently stretches the lower back and hips, reducing tension that builds up through poor posture or prolonged sitting. It also helps to relax the muscles around the lumbar spine, helping release tightness and calming the nervous system.

Downward Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This pose stretches the entire back line from calves to shoulders, including the lower back. By lifting the hips and extending the spine, it helps to decompress the lower vertebrae and release tightness in hamstrings and calves that can pull on the lower back. It also helps improve hip mobility.

Reclining Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

Lie on your back and gently twist the knees to one side, which stretches and releases tension in the lumbar area. This movement helps realign the spinal vertebrae and relieve muscular tightness. Adding a gentle twist to the lower spine can help reduce stiffness and improve better circulation in the area.

Knees-to-Chest Pose (Apanasana)

Drawing the knees toward your chest while lying on your back helps to stretch your lower spine naturally. It releases compression in the lumbar discs and relaxes the muscles supporting the spine. Rocking gently from side to side while holding this pose can help massage the lower back muscles and improve blood flow for healing and pain relief.

Sphinx Pose

Photo Credit: Unsplash

This gentle backbend helps to strengthen the lower back muscles while stretching the chest and shoulders. Strengthening the muscles that support the lumbar spine helps reduce strain and prevents future injuries. The mild extension also helps in better posture and spinal alignment, which provides lasting relief from lower back pain.

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

This forward bend stretches the entire back of the body, including the spine and hamstrings. Tight hamstrings tend to pull on the lower back, so lengthening them helps relieve this strain. Its calming effect also relaxes the nervous system, which can reduce pain in the lower back.

These asanas combine stretching and strengthening movements that address the common causes of lower back pain such as muscular tightness, poor posture, and limited mobility. When you practice them regularly with mindful breathing, it can help reduce pain, improve spinal health, and prevent discomfort.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.