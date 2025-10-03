This Week’s Midweek Motivation Comes From Shilpa Shetty’s Hip Mobility Challenge

While Monday means hectic mornings for some of us, it is synonymous with a work out session for Shilpa Shetty. From crushing it in the gym and or setting yoga goals with perfect asana, the actress aces every fitness routine like a pro. Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Instagram where she was seen doing the hip mobility challenge. She asked her followers to do the same to get a reality check on their hip health. Shilpa started by sitting on a yoga mat with her right leg folded in front of her and her left leg positioned behind her hip. Next, she skillfully transitions into the next move by bringing her left leg forward and using her right leg to sit on her left knee all without using her hands for support.

She then smoothly returns to the initial position, placing her left leg behind her hip once again, and repeats the movement with precision. With a confident gaze directly at the camera, Shilpa challenges her followers, asking, "I did it. Can you?".

"Time for a hip reality check. Challenge thrown at you: Can you ace this hip mobility challenge? If you're able to do this easily, it means you have good hip mobility and flexibility," read the caption.

Hip mobility is the ability to move the hip joint smoothly and pain-free. It is crucial for activities like walking, running, and squatting, as it relies on the ball-and-socket joint of the hip and the surrounding muscles.

Poor hip mobility can lead to stiffness, pain, lower back issues and a slouched posture. Improving hip mobility involves a combination of exercises like lunges, glute bridges, butterfly stretches, and deep squats to increase range of motion and strength in the hip joint.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.