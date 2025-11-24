6 Exercises That Can Strengthen Your Spine, Reduce Back Pain

Back pain can really be troublesome, especially lower back pain. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that low back pain affected 619 million people globally in 2020. It is also estimated that the number of cases will increase to 843 million cases by 2050. The condition can affect any individual and can be acute or chronic. However, it is crucial to take necessary steps that can help manage the pain and strengthen the spine.

One of the ways to strengthen the spine and reduce back pain is exercising regularly. Exercises that help to strengthen your spine and reduce back pain are important to maintain a healthy and pain-free back. Here are some exercises that can help spinal muscles, improve flexibility, and reduce back pain.

Exercises To Reduce Back Pain And Strengthen The Spine

Cat-Cow Stretch

This yoga-based exercise requires you to alternate between arching and rounding the back while on all fours. As you inhale, arch your back (Cow Pose), and as you exhale, round your back upwards (Cat Pose). Performing 10-15 cycles of this helps to mobilise the entire spine, releasing tension, and increasing spinal flexibility. It can be beneficial for people who sit for long periods, as it counteracts stiffness in the spine and improves posture.

Knee-to-Chest Stretch

To relieve tension in the lower back, the knee-to-chest stretch can be highly beneficial. Lie on your back, bend your knees, and gently pull one knee toward your chest, holding for five seconds while pressing your spine to the floor. Alternate between your legs, repeating two to three times per side. This stretch decompresses the lumbar area, reduces tightness, and improves flexibility while reducing the risk of chronic back pain.

Bird-Dog Exercise

This is an exercise that is performed on all fours, with extended opposite arms and legs held parallel to the floor. It strengthens the muscles surrounding the spine, improves coordination, and promotes balance. By keeping your back neutral and engaging the core, this exercise teaches spinal control and reduces abnormal movement patterns that can lead to pain and injury.

Bridge Exercise

This exercise targets the muscles in your buttocks, lower back, and hamstrings, which gives support to the spine. Lie on your back with knees bent, then lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Hold for 5-10 seconds, return to the starting position, and repeat for 10-15 times. Strengthening these muscles helps to stabilise the spine, reduce lumbar pressure, and improve alignment.

Spinal Rotational Stretch (Supine Twist)

Stretches such as the supine twist helps relieve tension and improve flexibility throughout the spine. Begin with lying on your back with knees bent, stretch arms out to the sides, and roll both knees to one side. Hold for 5-10 seconds, return to the center, and repeat on the opposite side. This helps reduce spasms in the back muscles and enhances mobility, making daily activities easy and pain-free.

Plank

Plank is a full-body exercise that engages the core, including the abdominals, backs, hips, and shoulders. By maintaining a straight line from shoulders to heels with forearms on the floor, this exercise helps to activate deep spinal muscles like the quadratus lumborum and extensor muscles. Hold for 20-30 seconds, gradually increasing as strength improves. Planks help to improve spinal integrity, thereby, reducing wear and tear from daily movement.

Adding these exercises into your routine can help to improve your spinal health, reduce back pain, and enhance quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.