Expert Recommends These 4 Exercises To Get Rid Of Lower Back Pain

Back pain has become common among different age groups. It can be due to long hours at the desk or wrong sitting posture. Health experts often suggest to keep taking breaks in between working hours and move around a bit in order to keep the back pain related issues at bay. If you are someone who can relate to this situation, we have some effective solutions for you. Celebrity Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit is here with four exercises that can help you get rid of that lower back pain. "Back Pain No Pain! Here are 4 tips to help reduce or get rid of lower back pain," Namrata says in the caption.

Back Pain: Try these 4 exercises for relief

1. Plank

Start with your hands and knees on the ground. Lift your knees off the ground and push your feet back, this will bring the body to full extension. Your feet should be shoulder-width apart, having your feet closer together will make the exercise more challenging. The key of nailing the plank exercise is by keeping a tight core. Create a line that connects your shoulders, hips, and ankles. Namrata Purohit suggests working on the "posture and isometric strength through planks."

2. Core strengthening

There are numerous core strengthening exercises. However, Namrata Purohit suggests this one. Lay down with your back straight, fold your knees, and gradually use the core muscles to lift the upper body. Pull the upper body, and make sure once you reach the knees, the back is straight. Strengthening the abs and the entire core area also aids back pain.

3. Hip Stretching

Opening up the hip is essential for flexibility and proper movement. With your back flat on the ground, lift your knees up. Bend one knee on the side and gradually try to stretch the leg and take it to the starting position: flat on the ground. It is followed by placing the right feet on the left knee and putting the pressure on the right knee. This exercise opens up the hip muscles. Repeat the exercise for the other left knee as well.

4. Strengthen the glutes

Lay down, bend your knees and bring your feet close to your seat. The apt distance of your feet is when you can touch your heels but you can't grab your ankle. On an exhale, push your feet into the floor and lift your hips. Make sure your shoulders are grounded. Press into your hands and arms to elevate the lift.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.