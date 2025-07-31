Working out at home can effectively help reduce back pain when done correctly and consistently. Gentle, targeted exercises help strengthen the core muscles that support the spine, improve flexibility, and enhance posture, all of which can relieve strain on the back. Regular movement also increases blood flow to the muscles and joints, which promotes healing and reduces stiffness. Unlike complete rest, which can sometimes worsen back issues, mindful home workouts allow you to stay active while protecting your back. Keep reading as we list some easy home workouts for back pain.

8 Beginner-friendly exercises to do at home to reduce back pain

1. Cat-cow stretch

This gentle yoga pose helps stretch and mobilise the spine. Start on all fours with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow), lifting your head and tailbone. Exhale as you round your spine (cat), tucking your chin and pelvis. Repeat 8–10 times to ease stiffness.

2. Pelvic tilts

Pelvic tilts engage your lower abdominal muscles and relieve lower back tightness. Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor. Gently tilt your pelvis up by flattening your lower back against the floor, hold for 5 seconds, then release. Do 10–15 reps slowly.

3. Bridge pose

Lie on your back with knees bent and arms at your sides. Press your feet into the floor and lift your hips up until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. This strengthens the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. Hold for 5–10 seconds, then lower. Repeat 10 times.

4. Child's pose

Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward on the floor, forehead down. This resting yoga pose gently stretches the lower back, hips, and thighs. Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute while breathing deeply.

5. Wall sits

Stand with your back flat against a wall and slide down into a sitting position with your knees bent at 90 degrees. Hold for 10–15 seconds, then slowly return to standing. This strengthens the legs and core, taking pressure off the lower back.

6. Bird-dog exercise

On all fours, extend your right arm and left leg simultaneously while keeping your core stable. Hold for a few seconds, then switch sides. This builds stability in the lower back and improves balance. Perform 8–10 reps on each side.

7. Knee-to-chest stretch

Lie on your back and gently pull one knee to your chest while keeping the other foot on the floor. Hold for 20–30 seconds, then switch legs. This stretch eases tension in the lower back and hips.

8. Seated forward bend

Sit with legs extended straight in front of you. Slowly reach forward toward your toes while keeping your back straight. Go only as far as comfortable. This stretch helps release tight hamstrings and lower back muscles.

Always warm up before starting and consult a healthcare provider if your pain is severe or persistent. Consistency and good posture during daily tasks are just as important as the workouts themselves.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.