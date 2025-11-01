This Yoga Pose Demonstrated By Shilpa Shetty Will Help You Maintain Balance

Shilpa Shetty is a true-blue fitness enthusiast. She works out regularly and follows a healthy diet, inspiring fans to follow her suit. Besides sweating it out at the gym, the 50-year-old swears by yoga, showcasing impeccable balance, flexibility and strength. Yoga connects our mind with our body. Meanwhile, performing stretches melts away the stiffness, helping us move more freely and feel lighter. In her latest Instagram entry, Shilpa has emphasised the power of balance by executing a fairly challenging asana.

The video opens to Shilpa Shetty balancing her body on her toes as her heels touch each other. The actress maintains an upright posture, placing her palms on her knees. Slowly, she brings her hands to the centre and folds them together. After a few seconds, she raises her hands above her head and stays in that position for some time, showcasing impeccable balance and agility. According to her, “balance is a muscle” and hence it's important to “train it”.

Benefits Of Balance

Strengthens the feet, ankles, calves, knees, and thighs by engaging stabilising muscles during balance and increasing mobility.

Improves concentration and sense of balance through focused awareness while holding the posture.

Stimulates the Muladhara (root) chakra, grounding and stabilising the mind.

On another page of her fit and fab diaries, Shilpa Shetty exhibited the twisting yoga pose. This specific asana involves rotating the spine to increase mobility, stimulate organs, and release tension. The fitness expert commanded attention with her flawless bends and rotations, motivating us to incorporate yoga in our exercise routine. “Every small twist makes a big shift in energy,” read her side note

⁠Benefits Of Twisting Yoga:

It deeply stretches the hips, legs, spine, chest, and shoulders

Strengthens the legs, glutes, obliques, and core for better stability

Improves spinal mobility and supports detoxification through the twist

Stimulates abdominal organs to boost digestion and metabolism

Enhances balance, coordination, and focus through binding and twisting

Releases hip tightness and opens the chest for improved breathing

Shilpa Shetty's workout regimen is our go-to guide any day. Agreed?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.