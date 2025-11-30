Do You Have A Tech Neck? These Yoga Asanas Can Help

In simple terms, Tech Neck refers to a chronic discomfort or pain in the neck, shoulders and upper back caused by poor posture when using electronic devices like smartphone, tablets, laptops or desktop computers for prolonged periods. When you lean your head forward to look at your screen, the weight of the head which is normally supported by neck muscles and spine shifts, putting excessive strain on the cervical spine, muscles and soft tissues. Over time, this repeated stress can lead to muscle fatigue, stiffness, misalignment of spine curvature, joint pressure, and even referred pain to shoulders and arms.

If unchecked, tech neck may lead not just to chronic neck pain, but reduced mobility in neck/shoulder, headaches, posture problems (rounded shoulders, forward-head posture), and increased wear-and-tear on spinal discs. Fortunately, multiple randomised controlled trials and systematic reviews show that yoga can significantly reduce neck pain, improve function, flexibility and posture in people with chronic neck pain which is often what tech neck evolves into if persistent. Read on as we share simple yoga asanas you can try to fix tech neck and how to perform them.

Yoga asanas that can help fix tech neck

1. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

2. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

3. Setu Bandhasana

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

4. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

5. Uttanasana

Stand straight

Now, slowly bend forward

The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)

Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.

At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs, the top of your head facing the floor

Repeat this a few times in small intervals

Yoga is a time-tested, low-cost, holistic practice which comes strongly supported by research as an effective, safe, and accessible way to relieve neck pain, improve posture and restore flexibility. When combined with ergonomic sense, regular posture breaks and mindful device usage, it can do a lot of good.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Effects of yoga on chronic neck pain: a systematic review and meta-analysis — MEDLINE — 2019

Yoga for chronic neck pain: a randomized clinical trial (Iyengar yoga, 9-week program) — NCBI — 2012

Effect of combining stretching and strengthening exercises of neck muscles on forward head posture among desk job operators — Asian Journal of Orthopaedic Research — 2021

The effect of muscle energy technique and posture correction exercises on pain and function in patients with non-specific chronic neck pain having forward head posture — NCBI (India) — 2022

Effect of neck exercise on sitting posture in patients with chronic neck pain — NCBI — 2007