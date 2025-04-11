Actor Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS: All About This Nervous System Disorder

Actor Eric Dane, well-known for his role in Euphoria and Grey's Anatomy, has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive nervous system disorder.

In an interview with People, Eric revealed, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and me privacy during this time," he added.

For the unversed, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a degenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It leads to muscle weakness and eventually paralysis. Initial symptoms typically include limb weakness or twitching, followed by speech difficulties.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease affects the muscles that control movements like talking, swallowing, breathing and walking. This fatal disease gets worse over time and has no cure. However, treatments are available that can help reduce symptoms.

Symptoms of ALS

Symptoms of ALS vary from person to person and typically begin with progressive loss of motor neurons. Symptoms depend on which nerve cells are affected.

Some of the common symptoms include:

Trouble walking

Diffculting in doing daily activities

Tripping and falling

Weakness in the legs, feet or ankles

Hand weakness

Clumsiness

Slurred speech

Trouble swallowing

Muscle cramps

Twitching in the arms, shoulders and tongue

Thinking or behavioural changes

Symptoms typically begin in the hands, feet, arms or legs. They then spread to other body parts and ultimately impact chewing, swallowing, speaking and breathing.

What causes ALS?

The exact cause of ALS is not known. However, it is believed that a combination of genetic and environmental factors may contribute to the condition. Approximately 5-10% of cases are familial (inherited), while the majority are sporadic, with no clear genetic link. Some risk factors include:

Age : ALS is more common in adults aged 40-60

: ALS is more common in adults aged 40-60 Gender : Men are more likely to be diagnosed with ALS than women

: Men are more likely to be diagnosed with ALS than women Environmental factors: Exposure to certain toxins or chemicals may increase risk, though more research is needed

Several public figures have been diagnosed with ALS, including Aaron Lazar, John Driskell Hopkins, Eric Stevens, Joe Bonsall, Roberta Flack, Kenneth Mitchell and renowned physicist Stephen Hawking.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.