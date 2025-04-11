<i>Euphoria</i> Actor Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS: "Give Me Privacy During This Time"

Actor Eric Dane, well-known for his role in Euphoria, has revealed his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive nervous system disorder.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," Eric told People.

He added, "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and me privacy during this time."

Production for the third season of the acclaimed series, where Eric portrays Cal Jacobs, is scheduled to begin on April 14.

Often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS progressively deteriorates motor neurons, leading to muscle weakness and eventual paralysis. Initial symptoms typically include limb weakness or twitching, followed by speech difficulties.

People reported that according to medical experts at the Mayo Clinic, the condition affects nerve cells controlling muscle movement in both brain and spinal cord, gradually diminishing patients' abilities to speak, eat, walk and breathe independently.

Several public figures have been diagnosed with ALS, including Aaron Lazar, John Driskell Hopkins, Eric Stevens, Joe Bonsall, Roberta Flack, Kenneth Mitchell and renowned physicist Stephen Hawking.

Before his current role in Euphoria, Eric built his career through various television appearances in the 1990s and 2000s, including playing Jason Dean in Charmed and his well-known role as Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy. His film credits include Marley & Me, Valentine's Day and Burlesque. He also starred as Captain Tom Chandler in The Last Ship.

The 52-year-old actor shares two daughters with his wife Rebecca Gayheart: Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine.

