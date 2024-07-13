After Euphoria 3 Makers Share An Update, The Internet Says, 'Just Won't Be Same Without Angus Cloud'

Angus Cloud in a still from the show.(courtesy: itseuphoria)

The makers of Euphoria 3 shared the much-awaited update on Friday night. "Euphoria Season 3 will go into production in January 2025," the makers wrote sharing a post on the official Instagram handle of the show. Euphoria was renewed for the third season in February 2022 but it is yet to start shooting. The release of the show was affected after the death of actor Angus Cloud last year, who played the role of drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the TV series. The Hollywood writers strike last year also affected the production of the show.

A section of the Internet wrote that the show won't be the same without Angus Cloud. An Instagram user wrote, "Just won't be right without Angus." Another one added, "Won't be the same without the best character... RIP Angus." "I'm sorry what's the point though. Angus is gone and the show left off on his scene," read another." Another user commented, "Y'all forgetting they have to completely rewrite the script around Angus's death and there was a literal writers strike."

Check out the post:

During the promotions of her film Challengers earlier this year, Zendaya told Variety, "If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it's beyond me."

Zendaya, best-known for her performances in films like Dune, The Greatest Showman, Malcolm And Marie, Frenemies and Zapped, is a former Disney star and a singer. Her breakout role was in Euphoria, where she played a teenager battling drug addiction. For her role in Euphoria, Zendaya has won two Emmy Awards for Best Actress. She made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at the time). She also won a Golden Globe Award for the teenage drama series last year.