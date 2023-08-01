To Angus Cloud, Tributes From Euphoria Co-Stars: 'The Tears Just Won't Stop'

A throwback of Angus Cloud with Javon Walton. (courtesy: onwardwanna)

Angus Cloud, best-known for starring in the drama series Euphoria, died on Monday. He was 25. Angus Cloud famously played the role of drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the TV series. The cause of death has not been revealed yet. A statement from Angus Cloud's family stated that the actor had been struggling to deal with the recent death of his father and was battling mental health issues, reported news agency AFP. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," said his family, in a statement sent by Angus Cloud's publicist. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," read an excerpt from the statement, stated AFP.

United by grief, Angus Cloud's Euphoria co-stars and members of the film and television industry paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Javon Walton, who played Angus Cloud's onscreen brother Ashtray in both the parts of Euphoria, posted a throwback picture on Instagram and he wrote, "Rest easy brother."

On his Instagram story, Javon Walton posted another memory with Angus and he wrote, "Forever family."

Screenshot of Javon Walton's Instagram story

The official Twitter handle of the TV show Euphoria, in their eulogy to the actor, wrote, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya's onscreen sister Gia Bennett in Euphoria, shared a clip from the show, featuring Angus' character Fez and she wrote, "The tears just won't stop."

Screenshot of Storm Reid's Instagram story

Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, in her Twitter entry, wrote, "Please remember how loved you are. This world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. There are reasons to stick around. And this world needs you. Oh, Angus. we celebrate you."

Veteran actress Kerry Washington tweeted, "You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power."

You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloudpic.twitter.com/UtiFAkjgQx — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 31, 2023

Angus Cloud's family said in a statement, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," said the family statement.

Before Angus Cloud's star-making appearance in Euphoria, he was discovered by a casting director while walking through the streets of Brooklyn, New York with friends. He appeared in the first season of the show in 2019 and became a fan favourite. He worked as a waiter before getting his big acting break.

(With inputs from AFP)