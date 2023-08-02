Zendaya's Tribute To Euphoria Co-Star Angus Cloud. It's OK To Cry

A throwback photo of Angus Cloud and Zendaya. (courtesy: anguscloud)

Angus Cloud, best-known for starring in the drama series Euphoria, died on Monday. He was 25. Angus Cloud famously played the role of drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the TV series. A day after his death, Angus Cloud's Euphoria co-star Zendaya shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. Zendaya wrote in her eulogy for Angus Cloud, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love..."they could light up any room they entered" but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

Zendaya added in her note, "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Read Zendaya's tribute here:

Sydney Sweeney, who also co-starred with Angus Cloud in Euphoria, remembered the late actor with a few cherished memories and she wrote, "Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I'm struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

Javon Walton, who played Angus Cloud's onscreen brother Ashtray in both the parts of Euphoria, posted a throwback picture on Instagram and he wrote, "Rest easy brother."

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya's onscreen sister Gia Bennett in Euphoria, in her tribute to Angus Cloud, wrote, "Wish I could hear you say "fammmmmmmmm" or "how's momz" one more time. I've always respected your kindness, tomfoolery, and ability to take up space. Wish we could've shared the screen together. Never gonna forget about you dawg. You are so loved."

Before Angus Cloud's star-making appearance in Euphoria, he was discovered by a casting director while walking through the streets of Brooklyn, New York with friends. He appeared in the first season of the show in 2019 and became a fan favourite. He worked as a waiter before getting his big acting break.