Zendaya And Tom Holland To Marry In 2026? Stylist Law Roach Reveals

Fashion stylist Law Roach has confirmed his involvement in the upcoming wedding of Zendaya and Tom Holland, who announced their engagement earlier this year when Zendaya showed off her ring at the Golden Globes ceremony.

"It's far away," Law mentioned while attending the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles. "They're both doing a bunch of movies this year and there's a lot of premieres next year so you'll see a lot of red carpets," he said.

The celebrity stylist indicated that wedding preparations are not imminent, stating: "I'm resting up for 2026."

This revelation follows several months after the couple's engagement became public. Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, previously shared exclusive information about the proposal through his Patreon account.

In a January entry, Dominic verified that his son had proposed to Zendaya in a thoughtfully arranged and private setting.

Shortly after Zendaya subtly announced her engagement by wearing an impressive 5-carat diamond at the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony, Holland's father described the careful planning that went into the proposal.

"He had purchased a ring," Dominic wrote in his January 10 post, adding, "he had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

On the work front, Zendaya and Tom Holland will collaborate on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.