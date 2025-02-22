A <i>Spider-Man 4</i> Update: Tom Holland's Film Gets A New Release Date

The release date for Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 has been pushed back. The highly anticipated film will now hit theatres on July 31, 2026, a week later than originally planned. The movie was initially scheduled for release on July 24, 2026.

Sony Pictures made the official announcement regarding the updated release date. The film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

With this new schedule, Spider-Man 4 will now be released a few weeks after Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which also stars Tom Holland and is set to open on July 17, 2026.

Tom, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, confirmed that production for Spider-Man 4 is set to begin in mid-2025. "Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go - we're nearly there," he shared. "Super exciting. I can't wait!" he added.

Tom has portrayed Peter Parker in three previous Spider-Man films, all directed by Jon Watts: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

The latter grossed over $1 billion globally, riding the wave of its release shortly after Avengers: Endgame. This new film seems to follow a similar pattern, as it is scheduled for release after Avengers: Doomsday.

Cretton has been actively involved in several Marvel projects, including co-creating the upcoming Wonder Man miniseries and developing a sequel to Shang-Chi.