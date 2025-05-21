What We Know About Sadie Sink Playing Mayday Parker In <i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i>

Rumours about Sadie Sink joining the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day had unleashed a ripple of excitement among fans ever since its announcement in March. However, not many details about Sadie's onscreen character was revealed.

Multiple fan theories have been making the rounds, where people believed that she might play the role of Jean Grey, while some predicted she might play Firestar or Mary Jane Watson. There were also speculations of Sadie playing Lily Hollister, popularly known as the villain Menace. The latter theory was one of the most viral ones online.

But an interesting turn of events took place when industry insider John Rocha appeared on The Hot Mic podcast and made fresh revelations about Sadie Sink's character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Seems like she might not be essaying the character of a villain at all, instead she has been roped in to play Mayday Parker, daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson.

Rocha said, “My source heard Sadie Sink is playing Mayday Parker. So, connecting to the Tobey universe. She's his daughter."

Further details also revealed that Sadie's character timeline will be different from Tom Holland's Spider-Man, but closer to Toby Maguire's Peter Parker.

The makers might be planning for a multiverse storyline, that could eventually lead to Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

For the unversed, Mayday Parker's character first made an appearance in What If...? #105 by Marvel Comics. Her journey eventually results in her taking powers from her father and becoming a Spider-Girl or Spider-Woman in her own might. While this character has appeared previously in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sadie Sink playing the said role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day would be a first in a live-action film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and is slated to hit theatres on July 31, 2026.



