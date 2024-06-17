Barbie Ferreira Outshined Her Usual Self In A Liquid Mercury Of A Corset Gown

Barbie Ferreira's silver gown dazzled along with her Swarovski jewels

When it is time to shine, Hollywood leaves no crystal to keep from shining. Last night at the Swarovski Masters of Light Exhibition in Milan, many shined away and among them was Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira. It was easy to spot her because of it. She wore a deep plunging silver satin gown with a corset bodice and a shawl around her studded with numerous Swarovski crystals. One doesn't see a monochrome moment very often that makes an impact. Lucky for us this Monday, the Hollywood star was the main contributor. The gown perfectly flatters her body and conceals and reveals just what it needs to, like her rose tattoo on the decolletage. Since it was a Swarovski event after all, how could we miss the jewels? Barbie was dripping in crystals from their latest collection with the drop earrings, rings, bracelets a necklace and a choker layered to create a magnificent sight. For makeup, she went with frosted lids too topped with winged eyeliner and deep brown lipstick for the lips. Her dark cocoa brown hair was left soft and elegantly to ensure nothing else other than her in her outfit and her jewels shined the brightest.

Also Read: Ashley Graham's Sheer Silver Mesh Dress Is A Party Starter That Took The Risque Route

When it is the less glamorous ball gowns, the casual outfits take centre stage. And even then, Barbie Ferreira has a truly unique approach to casuals. A white strappy bodysuit with jeans immediately elevates to brunch outfits on the go with her.

Also Read: Ananya Panday "Blue" Us Away With In A Ruched Gown, Rubbed Shoulders With Freida Pinto, Kim Kardashian And More

The same can be said for skater skirts and crop tops on Barbie Ferreira that have the potential to make any weekend better.

Barbie Ferreira's style changes with time only to make the times more stylish.

Also Read: For The Swarovski X Skims Launch, We Couldn't Expect Anything Less Than Kim Kardashian Shining In Crystal Co-Ords