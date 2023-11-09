Ananya Panday 'Blue' Us Away With In A Ruched Gown, Rubbed Shoulders With Freida Pinto, Kim Kardashian And More

Ananya Fabulously "Blue" Us Away At NYC Launch With Kim, Freida And More

Ananya Panday's formula of serving style often comes with high-octane glam. Bling never misses on headlining the catalogue of the season. Giving us a new definition of cocktail bling, the actress took over New York City as she made an appearance at the latest store launch in the Big Apple for the Skims X Swarovski collection. We would not expect anything less than statement style for the reimagination of Swarovski crystals with Skims. Ananya Panday added to it with her beautiful pastel style. The powder blue mesh dress from Mugler came with cinched details throughout that added a structure to the look. She opted for an extremely put-together look that was served with the latest jewellery picks from the Skims X Swarovski collection. Her dazzling peep toes matched up the aesthetic perfectly and her sleek ponytail beautifully completed her tinted glossy look.

She truly kept the style quo up as she was seen posing with multiple Hollywood celebrities. Kim Kardashian and Ananya in a frame is literally fashion served at its best.

Next up she posed with model Ashley Graham and it was another oh-so glamour picture as they upped the bling quotient. Ashley posed in a stunning silver bikini set with a mesh cover-up.

Ananya also dished out some fashion goals with Serena Williams, Jasmine Tookes and Freida Pinto. The actress is literally setting the bar high for the party season. Well, we are taking notes.