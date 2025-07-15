Ananya Panday Is a Vision In Mykonos With Her Dreamy Vacation Wardrobe

Ananya Panday is having the best time on the serene shores of Mykonos, Greece, and her holiday wardrobe is nothing short of Pinterest-worthy. From breezy resort wear to bold bikinis and shimmering sunset first, her looks effortlessly blend comfort, colour, and chic.

If you have been looking for the perfect vacation style, scroll down to check out Ananya Panday's beachy outfits.

Ananya Panday's Pink Mini Dress

The showstopper of all photos is undoubtedly her pink embellished mini dress. Drenched in sequins and floral appliqué, Ananya Panday wore a slip dress fit for dinner dates or island soirees. The fringe hem with the shimmer further elevated her look. She chose to wear a multi-layered silver pendant necklace, stacked bracelets, and rings for accessories. She chose to go for minimal makeup and hair. She went for dewy base, glossy lips, and styled her hair in loose waves.

Ananya Panday's Bikini Looks

Another head-turning outfit was her poolside ensemble - a dusty rose bikini topped with a bright orange sarong decorated with dainty blue flowers. She paired the outfit with sunglasses, a few bracelets, and a statement necklace. She kept her wavy hair loose. This one is a perfect lounging outfit that can be a perfect addition to any beach vacation.

In another standout look, Ananya rocks a coordinated white crop top and mini skirt set featuring playful floral embroidery and fringe detailing. The multi-colored striped skirt paired with the vibrant red blooms on the top adds a retro charm to the fit. She kept the accessories minimal, and her relaxed beach waves complete the outfit.

Ananya Panday's Outing Outfit

Even her daywear choices are on point. Ananya Panday chose to wear a sleeveless white linen co-ord with subtle lace-up detailing, making a strong case for elevated casuals. She effortlessly threw on a bikini, ideal for mid-day moctails or exploring seaside alleys.

Ananya Panday's Greece getaway is not just a vacation but a style diary in motion. Her sartorial picks match the vibe of the place, which is all about island luxury and breezy boho.