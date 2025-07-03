Ananya Panday's Shooting Time Look Is Complete With A Minimal Glam And Layered Tresses

Ananya Panday has done it yet again. Yes, you guessed it right. The Kesari: Chapter 2 actress dished out yet another headturning beauty look for a day at shoot in Delhi. The 26-year-old star took the capital city by storm as she dropped a behind-the-scenes moment from her day on set. She was seen clad in a simple grey marl tank top and a pristine white towel textured bath robe. But what really caught our eyes was Ananya's minimal glam moment for her day of shoot that worked in perfect symphony with her light brown layered tresses with waves.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ananyapanday

Ananya Panday looked like a million bucks in her latest beauty offering that saw her donning a skin-like foundation, face framing brows, black eyeliner and loads of mascara t define her eyes. This was teamed with a wash of rose hued blush swept across her cheeks and nose bridge to give her a youthful look and add colour to her face. Last but not least, she added a nude lip liner and a pink lip oil to her pout to give it all the gloss and glam.

If Ananya's makeup game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? Her light brown locks were styled into salon style waves and set in a side-parted fashion to frame her face just right and become the ideal crowning glory for her look.

Ananya Panday scores glam gold in a barely-there makeup moment dished out during a shoot day.

