Ananya Panday Exudes Feminine Chic Vibes In A Black Three-Tiered Dress At Chanel Cruise 2025/26

Ananya Panday is nothing short of a fashion maverick and her attendance at the Chanel Cruise 2025/26 show at Lake Como, Italy, has further solidified her status as a style icon. She has charmed fans with not one but three stunning avatars from the high-profile event.

For her first look, Ananya Panday picked out a chic black three-tiered midi dress that reflected her Gen-Z aesthetic. The chic Métiers d'Art couture came with full sleeves and a deep V-neckline. Shiny silver sequins along the borders and hemline created a playful twist. Coupled with a structured buttoned bodice, the dress balanced sophistication with a touch of youthful exuberance. The three-tiered ruffled skirt stole the spotlight by offering a delicate finish to her OOTD and the stylish side pockets added a bit of functionality.

In terms of accessories, Ananya kept it minimal with diamond studs and rings. Her minimal makeup included blushed cheeks, glossy lips and muted smokey eyes. Her luscious, open hair were styled in soft curls.

In her Chanel diaries, the next chapter was all about floral fantasy. Ananya Panday wore a floral dream in a strappy mini dress. The dress featured a spaghetti straps, giving a flowy yet allowing the dress to hug her body perfectly. The ensemble helped the diva showcase her petite frame. Crystallised floral adornments in pastel shades offered the right amount of contrast to the black base.

Ananya accessorised her look with a stone-encrusted bracelet, shiny studs and matching rings. She went with bold makeup, featuring rosy-contoured cheeks and a dark shade of brown lipstick. Adding drama to her eyes was the delicate stroke of eyeliner, curled-up lashes and well-defined eyebrows. She completed her edgy yet feminine look with a side-parted open hairdo.

Up next, Ananya Panday embraced the 'sweet Italian life' in a mellow yellow midi dress that came with summery aesthetics. The sleeveless wonder had ribbed details all over, including a flowy skirt. Ananya looked as pretty as a belle in the dreamy silhouette. Minimal makeup and open hair completed the effortlessly chic look.

